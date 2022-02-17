Nisho, Mehazabein, starrer ‘Redrum’ to hit Chorki today

Mehazabein and Afran Nisho starrer highly anticipated "Redrum" is all set to hit Chorki on Thusday 8 pm.

The upcoming romantic thriller is stirring buzz since Mehazabein shared a picture donning a stripped white saree, a jail uniform, with a smirk on her face while sitting behind the bars of prison.

Mehazabein Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

Nisho stars as DB officer who follows the quest of finding the killer of a man who has been killed in his own bedroom while his wife was at home.

Vicky Jahed directorial star-studded film also features Manoj Kumar Pramanik, Sallha Khanam Nadia and veteran actor Azizul Hakim in pivotal roles.