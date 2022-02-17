Nisho, Mehazabein, starrer ‘Redrum’ to hit Chorki today
Vicky Jahed directorial star-studded film also features Manoj Kumar Pramanik, Sallha Khanam Nadia and veteran actor Azizul Hakim in pivotal roles
Mehazabein and Afran Nisho starrer highly anticipated "Redrum" is all set to hit Chorki on Thusday 8 pm.
The upcoming romantic thriller is stirring buzz since Mehazabein shared a picture donning a stripped white saree, a jail uniform, with a smirk on her face while sitting behind the bars of prison.
Nisho stars as DB officer who follows the quest of finding the killer of a man who has been killed in his own bedroom while his wife was at home.
