Moushumi defends Zayed Khan, blames Sani for Friday's incident  

Dhallywood actor Arifa Pervin Zaman Moushumi has said that Zayed Khan – who reportedly threatened to shoot his husband Omar Sani at a Dhaka wedding on Friday – did not misbehave or disrespect her.

"Zayed is a very good person," the popular actor said, refuting and contradicting the claims made by Sani, while speaking to a local TV channel on Monday.

According to Omar Sani and sources, the incident occurred during the wedding ceremony of another popular actor Dopjol's son on Friday night.

Omar Sani first slapped Zayed Khan as he had earlier "disrespected and insulted" his wife, popular actress Arifa Pervin Zaman Moushumi. This matter later went out of hand.

However, both actors Dipjol and Zayed denied such reports when contacted.

"Me getting dragged into all this was unnecessary. I adore Zayed Khan a lot and he respects me as well. We enjoy a healthy professional relationship.

"He is a very good boy and has never disrespected or harassed me," she added.

She said, "I don't know why all this is happening. This was a personal issue [between Sani and Moushumi]. We should have sorted things inside the family."

Earlier on Sunday, Sani said that he will soon lodge a general diary (GD) against Zayed for his reported offensive actions.