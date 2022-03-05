Meme War

Splash

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 01:32 pm

Related News

Meme War

In the midst of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, another war of sorts is brewing. All parties involved have waged a ‘Meme war,’ regularly posting content mocking the enemy

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 01:32 pm
Photo: Ukraine/Facebook
Photo: Ukraine/Facebook

In the midst of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, another war of sorts is brewing. All parties involved have waged a 'Meme war,' regularly posting content mocking the enemy.

Photo: Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh/ Facebook
Photo: Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh/ Facebook

The official social media handles of the Government of Ukraine, Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh and US Embassy of Kyiv have recently shared these memes.

Photo: US Embassy Kyiv. Photo: Collected
Photo: US Embassy Kyiv. Photo: Collected

 

Meme / Russia-Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

3h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

2h | Wheels
Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

5h | Panorama
People stand in line to use an ATM money machine in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 27, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Sanctions could collapse Russian economy

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

5m | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

5m | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

10m | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

15m | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last