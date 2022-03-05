Meme War
In the midst of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, another war of sorts is brewing. All parties involved have waged a ‘Meme war,’ regularly posting content mocking the enemy
The official social media handles of the Government of Ukraine, Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh and US Embassy of Kyiv have recently shared these memes.