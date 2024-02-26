'Ek machhli paani mein gayi..Chappak': Zomato's epic reply to customer goes viral

The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration picture taken July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

A lighthearted exchange on social media has captured widespread attention as a customer's food order on Zomato sparked a playful banter reminiscent of a popular Instagram meme.

In this game, participants typically start with "Ek machhli" (one fish) followed by "Paani mein gayi" (went into the water), gradually increasing the count of fish.

The humorous back-and-forth between the customer and Zomato tapped into the playful essence of this game, amusing many online users. Zomato shared a screenshot of the chat in a post on X.

Responses to the post flooded in rapidly, with one user jokingly threatening to switch to a competitor's service, stating, "If you reply to me like this, I'll head over to Swiggy."

Another user chimed in, humorously writing, "It was a prepaid order, so the money went 'Chappak Chappak' into the water," cleverly referencing the transaction and adding to the amusement.

A user with the handle ThatCurlyFoodie wrote, "See they are more entertaining,' while another wrote, "When two meme-addicted persons meet each other." While another wrote, "A great dialogue between customer and custormer care."

As of the latest count, the post has garnered 8.6k likes, 169 comments, and 428 reposts, demonstrating its widespread popularity and engagement across various social media platforms.