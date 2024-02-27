Ryan Gosling to perform Barbie song 'I'm Just Ken' at Oscars: Report

Ryan Gosling fans may have a reason to rejoice. The Academy Award-nominated actor may perform Barbie's song I'm Just Ken live at the upcoming Oscars ceremony.

Variety reports that days after suggesting that The Academy may consider his performance on the stage a "risk," he's been locked to croon his popular track live.

As is the tradition, all the Best Original Song nominees are performed live throughout the Oscars ceremony. As soon as Ryan was nominated for his surprise hit I'm Just Ken, his fans have been wondering whether the actor-singer would actually perform live at the ceremony. Now, the Variety report confirms that he'd indeed get on the stage to belt out the Barbie number.

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Ryan had this to say about his potential live performance at the Oscars: "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it." Along with I'm Just Ken, Billie Eilish and Finneas' What Was I Made For? is also nominated in the Oscars category.

Other contenders in the category are Becky G and Diane Warren's The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot, Jon Batiste's It Never Went Away from American Symphony and Killers of the Flower Moon's Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), with music and lyrics by Scott George.

While Ryan is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor for his role of Ken in Barbie, his co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed in the respective categories of Best Actress and Best Director. However, Barbie is still nominated in the Best Picture category, making co-producers Margot and Greta eligible for Oscars.