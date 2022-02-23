Madhuri Dixit reveals her favourite role she's ever played

23 February, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:05 pm

In a new interview, Madhuri Dixit has revealed her favourite character that she has ever played. The actor has starred in over 80 movies.

Madhuri Dixit. Photo: Collected
Actor Madhuri Dixit has worked in over 80 films in her career spanning 38 years and this Friday, she will be making her debut on an OTT platform.

Madhuri plays a Bollywood star who goes missing in the Netflix series Fame Game. 

After making her debut in 1984 with Rajshri Productions' drama Abodh, Madhuri starred in films such as Tezaab, Beta, Khalnayak and even delivered super hit films Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil, Dil Toh Paagal Hai and more. 

During a recent chat with Film Companion, Madhuri was asked by a fan to name which of her roles was the closest to her heart. "I've played such varied roles. I was fortunate enough to get those kinds of roles whether it was Beta or Mrityudand, Dil, Raja with Sanjay (Kapoor, also her co-star in Fame Game). So many films, Devdas. It's very hard to pick one. But I would say, maybe the character that comes closest to the person I am would be Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Koun," Madhuri said as her answer.

Madhuri played the feisty and affectionate Nisha in Sooraj Bharjatya's "Hum Aapke Hain Koun." The film also starred Salman Khan, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher and many others. It is still one of the most successful Hindi films ever made. It won 13 Filmfare Awards including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Female Actor. The film launched Madhuri into superstardom with her outfits, hairstyles and lines becoming all the rage.

In Fame Game, Madhuri plays Anamika, a film star who goes missing. The investigation into her life unravels more mysteries about her life that were hidden so far.

Madhuri, speaking to PTI about the film, said she jumped at the offer for two reasons -- the mystery that it promised and its fascinating central star Anamika, who she clarified is "no way" like her.

"Anamika Khanna caught my eyes. There is a mystery but it also has a lot of emotional quotients. At the core of everything is her family, her relationships with everyone--her mother, kids, husband, co-star--the way these roles have been written, I was fascinated. I loved the way it was written," she added.

The Fame Game / Madhuri Dixit / bollywood

Comments

