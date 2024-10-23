'Paddington Bear' receives his passport

Paddington Bear, the beloved fictional character, has been issued an honorary British passport ahead of the release of his latest film.

The passport humorously reflects Paddington's Peruvian origins and his journey to London, where he has charmed audiences since his creation in 1958. The film is the third in the franchise and continues the heartwarming adventures of the iconic bear, which has become a cherished symbol of British pop culture.

The movie is inspired by the work of the late children's author Michael Bond, who created the character of Paddington Bear in the 1958 book 'A Bear Called Paddington,' which follows the adventures of a small orphaned bear as he travels from Peru to the British capital.

'Paddington in Peru', is set to debut in UK cinemas on 8 November 2024 and on 17 January 2025 in the United States.

