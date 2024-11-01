'Game of Thrones' movie in early development: reports

AFP
01 November, 2024
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 01:56 pm

At least one "Game of Thrones" movie is in very early stages of development

Could the dragons of Westeros finally be coming to the big screen?

At least one "Game of Thrones" movie is in very early stages of development, trade outlets The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported Thursday.

The original HBO "Game of Thrones" television show became a global cultural phenomenon during its eight-season run from 2011-2019, garnering huge audiences and a record 59 Emmys.

Based on George R.R. Martin's fantasy novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire," the hit show about violent, feuding noble families has already spawned TV spinoff "House of the Dragon," with more small-screen adaptations confirmed to be in the works.

But while Martin and "Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have discussed potential movies based on the universe in the past, parent company Warner Bros Discovery has been opposed to bringing the franchise to theaters.

The Hollywood Reporter suggested Thursday that recent leadership changes at the studio, and the success of franchises that have hopped between big and small screens such as "The Batman," "Dune" and the upcoming "Harry Potter" TV series, may have finally prompted a change.

Warner Bros "has been quietly developing at least one film" set in the "Thrones" universe, it reported.

Deadline said there have been only "preliminary discussions," and no stars are yet attached to the proposed movie.

"We have no comment on this," a Warner spokeswoman told AFP.

 

