Mirzapur to be adapted as a film

The popular OTT series Mirzapur is set to expand into a movie, exciting fans with the return of the beloved character Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu.

On Monday, the creators revealed plans for a Mirzapur film, teasing a new storyline that will feature iconic characters such as Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the series will be adapted into a standalone film, scheduled for a 2026 release.

Following its nationwide theatrical release, the Mirzapur film will be available for streaming to Amazon Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks later. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the series first premiered in November 2018, followed by its second season in October 2020, and its third in July 2024.