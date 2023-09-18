Kolkata actress returns home after 'harassment' during shoot

Sayantika Banerjee, an actress from Kolkata, claimed that she was harassed at Cox's Bazar during shooting for a Bangladeshi film titled 'Chhayabaj, which also stars Zayed Khan.

In what was supposed to be a month-long shooting schedule, the actress abruptly returned to Kolkata after only a week of shooting. Upon returning to Kolkata, the actress cited an incident of harassment involving a Bangladeshi choreographer.

She claims to have complained to the producer Monirul Islam, but her repeated attempts at seeking clarification from the producer yielded no response. Thus, she refused to partake in any further shooting and returned to Kolkata.

She said to Anandabazar, "Initially, a different dance choreographer was on set, but due to a payment dispute, he left. Subsequently, a young individual named Michael took his place and made unwarranted advances towards me, attempting to pull me by the hand without consent. I even yelled at him to stop in front of everyone."

The actress also voiced her frustration regarding persistent technical issues throughout the film's production, citing a lack of communication with the producer, Monirul. She lamented the absence of a coherent plan and abrupt decisions, including the impromptu announcement of a dance sequence shoot.

The producer has reportedly announced that if Sayantika does not change her stand, he will recreate the film even if it means changing the lead actors.

The issue of a foreign actress being harassed in Bangladesh is being heavily discussed in Dhallywood and Tollywood.

The film 'Chhayabaj' is directed by Taju Kamrul and produced by Monirul Islam.