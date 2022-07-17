Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Shehzaada

Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Shehzaada

Kartik Aaryan shared his first look from the film Shehzaada, and also announced the film's new release date. The film was earlier slated for a release in November this year

Kartik Aryan in Shehzaada. Photo: Instagram
Kartik Aaryan shared his first look from his upcoming film Shehzaada on social media on Saturday afternoon.

The actor also announced the new release date for the film, which was earlier set to hit the screens this November. As per Kartik's post, it will now be released in February next year. While fans reacted positively to Kartik's intense look for the film, many bemoaned the delay in its release. 

On Saturday afternoon, Kartik shared a still of himself from the film and wrote alongside, "#Shehzada Returns Home (crown emoji) Feb 10th 2023." In the picture, an intense-looking Kartik is sprinting towards the camera as a lens flare obscures much of the frame. Shehzaada also stars Kriti Sanon, whom Kartik tagged in his tweet, along with other members of the crew.

The actor's fans said they 'loved' Kartik's look in the film. One fan replied to Kartik's tweet and wrote, "This intensity suits you, from Dhamaka to Shehzaada." Another tweeted, "I can see superhit already." Yet another fan tweeted, "This will be bigger hit than your previous films... Can't wait."

However, many were unhappy about having to wait three more months to watch Kartik on screen. One angry fan tweeted, "Why the hell is this postponed!!! You have everything going on in your favour. Go & grab it." Another added a 'disappointed' hashtag and wrote, "2 movies in a year is ideal. You had it so perfectly set up with good gap in between for a November 2022 release. Why postpone?"

Shehzaada is the remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikuntapuramloo. The 2020 film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles and was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was a massive success earning over ₹260 crore at the box office. Shehzaada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and bankrolled by Radha Krishna, the producer of the original film.
 

