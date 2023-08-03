Kal Penn to replace Trevor Noah as 'The Daily Show' host: Report

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, who left the show a few months back, is set to be replaced by Kal Penn, as reported by publication - TheWrap.

Kal, who hosted the show as a guest in March, was up against four other candidates, including the American comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Since Trevor left the show towards the end of December, the late-night comedy central show has been hunting for various guest hosts over the past few months to find the perfect fit.

A list of celebrities have been going through the cycle of covering up for the show from February to March. The names include- Roy Wood Jr.,Desi Lydic, and Jordan Klepper.

The Daily Show saw a 21% hike in its ratings from January to mid-April 2023, with hosts constantly rotating and making a name for themselves as well. Minhaj and Penn were part of the first set of celebrities who had the opportunity to guest host the show, along with John Leguizamo, Al Franken, Marlon Wayans, Sarah Silverman, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Wanda Skyes, and Leslie Jones.

Reports suggest Penn's first host included President Biden, which brought in 658,000 viewers. According to TheWrap's ratings breakdown, Franken drew in the highest viewership of 792,000. Leguizamo and Silverman came in second and third place, respectively. Penn came in fourth place in the ratings with an average of 606,000 total viewers while Minhaj followed next in fifth place with an average of 602,000 viewers.

Kal Penn, whose real name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, is an Indian origin American who made a mark in Hollywood on the back of several movies and TV series. He got his breakout role playing a stoned Ivy Leaguer in search of tiny delicious hamburgers in the cult hit Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and since then there has been no looking back. Penn was seen in blockbusters like Superman Returns, The Namesake, action series 24, Designated Survivor and a small cameo in the Big Bang Theory. He was also a house of staff in the Obama administration.