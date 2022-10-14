Trevor Noah sets date for ‘The Daily Show’ exit

Splash

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 10:56 am

Trevor Noah sets date for ‘The Daily Show’ exit

TBS Report
14 October, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 October, 2022, 10:56 am
The Daily Show show Trevor Noah. Photo: Collected
The Daily Show show Trevor Noah. Photo: Collected

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has set his exit date to 8 December.

On 29 September Trevor had shocked everyone when he announced news of taking leave from the show he has been hosting for the past seven years.

The late September announcement did not include the exact date he will be exiting the Comedy Central series. Late-night fans now know the date he will appear for a last time on 8 December.

Following Trevor's departure, The Daily Show will return on 17 January. Who will succeed Trevor's place will be announced soon. 

Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan or Roy Wood Jr, all of whom have made regular appearances on The Daily Show with Trevor, may sit as a makeshift host. Paramount Media Networks still has to decide who may play as a permanent new host.

"Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years," added Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

"Chris has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realise my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family," said Trevor. "I'm truly excited to see what the future holds."

Trevor Noah / The Daily Show

Comments

