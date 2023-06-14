Kajol’s debut web series 'The Trial' trailer out

The Trial poster. Photo: Collected
The Trial poster. Photo: Collected

On Monday (12 June), Kajol and the makers of her upcoming web series "The Trial" - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha shared the trailer. The Trial marks Kajol's OTT debut, and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. In the two-minute video, we got the best look yet at Kajol's character in the courtroom drama.

The courtroom drama sees Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband's public scandal puts him behind bars.

The trailer for The Trial opened with Kajol coming to terms with her husband, played by Jisshu Sengupta, an additional judge, being arrested for accepting sexual favours as bribes to change verdicts.

Kajol told Variety about the series, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over."

The Disney+ Hotstar series, directed by Suparn Verma, is an Indian adaptation of the American series, "The Good Wife", starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show began airing in 2009, and has seven seasons. It ended in 2016.

In "The Trial", Kajol will be seen as a housewife, who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. The series also features Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha and Kubbra Sait, among others.

 

Kajol / The Trial

