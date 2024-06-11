Kajol's 'The Trial' co-star Noor Malabika Das dies, police perform last rites

Actor Noor Malabika Das was found dead in her Mumbai flat, police said on Monday (11 June).

As per news agency ANI, they suspect she died by suicide.

ANI reported Noor Malabika Das' neighbours had informed police after they noticed a foul smell coming from her flat, and her body was 'recovered in a decomposed condition' from her flat in Lokhandwala.

ANI tweeted on Monday, "The body of actress Noor Malabika Das was recovered in a decomposed condition in her house in Andheri, Oshiwara area. Noor Malabika Das died by suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of the house, when the people in the neighbourhood complained of a foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police, The police reached the spot and took the body for postmortem: Mumbai Police."

As per a report by Mid-Day, police recovered Noor Malabika Das' body from her flat in Lokhandwala on June 6. The police reportedly collected medicines, her mobile phone and diary during the search of the house. After conducting a panchnama, the body was taken to Goregaon's Siddharth hospital for a post-mortem, added the report.

According to the Mid-Day report, despite efforts to contact her family, no one came forward, and therefore, the police performed her last rites on Sunday with the assistance of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles the cremation of unclaimed bodies in the city.

"We spoke to her family. They had returned to their native place two weeks ago. The investigation is underway," an officer told Mid-Day.

A close friend of Noor Malabika Das, actor Aloknath Pathak, told the portal, "I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series. Until last month, her family was living with her in Mumbai. The family returned to the village a week ago. She was living in this flat on rent."

The actor was a former air hostess and was seen with Kajol in the 2023 legal drama, The Trial. The actor was reportedly 37 and hailed from Assam.

Noor Malabika Das worked in Hindi films and web series, including Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, and Charamsukh. She was seen with Kajol and Jisshu Sengupta in The Trial.