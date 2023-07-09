Intention was not to demean politicians: Kajol after ‘education’ remark

Bollywood Actress Kajol came under criticism after making comments on the "education" of politicians in her country.

She said, "You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background."

Later Kajol clarified that her remarks against political figures' lack of educational qualifications weren't intended to "demean" them.

"I was merely making a point about education and its importance. My intention was not to demean any political leaders; we have some great leaders who are guiding the country on the right path," Kajol tweeted.

Earlier in an interview, Kajol said, "You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background. I am sorry but I am going to go out and say that. I have been ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you at least the chance to look for a different viewpoint."