Kajol says Ajay Devgn cooks amazing khichdi for her

Kajol has said that her husband, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn is a good cook and even makes 'amazing khichdi' for her. Kajol was talking about his culinary skills on a special episode of the singing reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. The episode celebrated 30 years of Kajol in films.

When host Bharti Singh asked Kajol about Ajay's cooking skills and her favourite dish that he cooks, Kajol said, "As unbelievable as it may seem, Ajay loves cooking. We often say that some people have taste in their hands, Ajay is one of those cooks you know, who prepare any dish and it turns out to be delicious."

She added, "Cooking is something Ajay enjoys very much, and he shuts the door of the kitchen when he is cooking. Even when he is cooking, he doesn't share his recipes or what he is preparing. He often cooks amazing khichdi for me and that is his specialty."

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs also features musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan on the judges' panel. The TV show airs on weekend nights on ZEE TV.

Kajol most recently featured in the period action film Tanhaji An Unsung Hero alongside Ajay Devgn. Next up, she has Revathy's Salaam Venky. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 9.

She also has the upcoming web series The Good Wife - an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama starring Julianna Margulies - in the pipeline. Kajol will play the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail in the web series that is being directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney Hotstar.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn is riding high on the critical acclaim and commercial success of his latest outing, Drishyam 2, that saw a theatrical release earlier this month.