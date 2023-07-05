Kriti Sanon to reunite with Kajol after 8 years for Netflix film Do Patti

Kriti Sanon is reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol for the first project to be made under her new production banner, Blue Butterfly Films. Titled Do Patti, the film will release on Netflix and will be made in collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon's new production house, Kathha Pictures.

Sharing a picture with Kajol and Kanika also in the frame, Kriti wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, "Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! (butterfly emojis) Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women!"

On her message for her collaborators, she added, "Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_in @ruchikaakapoor. Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8years! @kajol. Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures. This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films (emotional emoji). @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial."

Sharing the group picture, Kajol wrote on her Instagram, "I'd say this set of queens is a winning hand, isn't it @netflix_in? #DoPattiOnNetflix @kritisanon @kanika.d."

Talking about the film, Kanika said in a statement, "I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. And am thrilled to start my journey as a producer with Do Patti. And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and of course Netflix. The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality. I hope to work towards building a production house that truly empowers stories and storytellers!"