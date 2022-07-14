‘Kaanta Laga’ famed Shefali Jariwala featured in Bangla song

TM Records has brought Shefali Jariwala in "Piriter Karbar", voiced by Nadia Dora.

Shefali Jariwala has pinned string in the hearts of millions by starring in "Kaanta Laga" in 2002.

The song, with the strong vocal of Dora and funky lyrics of Taposh, dropped on Thursday (14 July) and garnered over a million views within 15 hours of its release.

Alongside penning the lyrics, Kaushik Hossain Taposh has tuned and composed the song.

Farzana Munny, the chairperson of TM Records, has produced and styled the song, while Bollywood choreographer Adil Shaikh helmed it.

TM Records has promised to take Bangla music industry in new height. The record label has included Bollywood sensations Sunny Leone and Nargis Fakhri in their previous music videos.