‘Kaanta Laga’ famed Shefali Jariwala featured in Bangla song

Splash

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 04:01 pm

Related News

‘Kaanta Laga’ famed Shefali Jariwala featured in Bangla song

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 04:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

TM Records has brought Shefali Jariwala in "Piriter Karbar", voiced by Nadia Dora.

Shefali Jariwala has pinned string in the hearts of millions by starring in "Kaanta Laga" in 2002.

The song, with the strong vocal of Dora and funky lyrics of Taposh, dropped on Thursday (14 July) and garnered over a million views within 15 hours of its release.

Alongside penning the lyrics, Kaushik Hossain Taposh has tuned and composed the song.

Farzana Munny, the chairperson of TM Records, has produced and styled the song, while Bollywood choreographer Adil Shaikh helmed it.

TM Records has promised to take Bangla music industry in new height. The record label has included Bollywood sensations Sunny Leone and Nargis Fakhri in their previous music videos.

Bangla song / new video / Shefali Jariwala

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and former White House national security adviser. Photo: Bloomberg

John Bolton’s confession about foreign coups: What’s new?

6h | Analysis
Illustration: TBS

Rameen Shakur: A doctor, scientist, entrepreneur and a son

8h | Panorama
My journey with camera-trapping

My journey with camera-trapping

1d | Earth
Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

2d | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Like a luxury hotel inside the launches on Barishal route

Like a luxury hotel inside the launches on Barishal route

17m | Videos
Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

Who benefiting from Russia-Ukraine war?

7h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is banning motorcycles a solution for curbing road accidents?

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The tale of love of Sakhina and Firoz

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155