Manna Dey's 'Coffee House' sounds like seven soreheads whining: Sohini Dasgupta

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 01:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Director Sohini Dasgupta may have made an uncaring remark on Manna Dey's "Coffee House", in an attempt to incite a rather atypical opinion of the timeless 80's song. 

The director on Friday wrote, "Coffee Houser Sei Addata is such a loser's song!! It is like the whining of seven soreheads. There should be a standard for nostalgia as well," on a Bangla+English Facebook post.

Sohini Dasgupta, wife of late director Buddhadeb Dasgupta made these comments on a legendary song, which is still contemporary in Bangla entertainment.

The "Choti Moti Baatein (Sweet Home)" director was both supported and opposed in her the comments section of her post.

She was seen to call the song misogynistic and full of self-pity and refer to it as a "hit" but not "art" later in response to those comments. 

Sohini later edited her Facebook post in response to an Ananda Bazar report to rectify that the comments stood for her personal opinion only.

The long strain of debate tells us that art does not always speak for how things should be, it doesn't intend to. While it has the pervasiveness to influence people and set forth standards, it is not always meant to do so. 

Art often constitutes the reality of human contexts. If one such piece seems to contain a questionable portrayal, the odds might be that it is, or once was representational of emotions and experiences that we go through as imperfect humans. 

Forasmuch as the flaws illustrated in it are not glamorised, finding comfort in such art should be acceptable.

