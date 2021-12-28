Asif Azim heightens the oomph in ‘Poran Bondhu’ music video

Asif Azim, a Bangladeshi-born model with worldwide fame, made a sultry appearance in TM Record's new song "Poran Bondhu" after 16 years.

Besides, this is the first time that the popular model was started in a music video.

"Although I was offered a music video opposite to Bipasha Basu in Bollywood earlier, I turned it down because I did not like the project. I always call Farzana Munni a 'glamour guru' who can create any content into international standards," said Asif.

"While shooting for the song in Maldives, I was very proud as a Bangladeshi knowing that such contents are now being produced in our industry, he added.

Asif has shared the screen with model Sharlina Hossain for the music video of "Poran Bondhu". 

Sung by new generation musician Tasnim Anika, the song was released on TM Record's Facebook page and YouTube channel on 26 December.

Nazmus Sadat Nazim and Kaushik Hossain Taposh have jointly composed the music of "Poran Bondhu".

Singer Tasnim Anika while sharing her excitement with TBS said, "It was a dream for me to work with Kaushik Hossain Taposh sir, which has come true through "Poran Bondhu". The most emotional thing is that the song is one of his own [Kaushik Hossain Taposh] from 21 years ago. I took a little western approach under his direction and the song turned out outstanding in terms of melody and composition."

Nearly three million people viewed the song on the first day of its release.

National Film Award-winning director Taneem Rahman Angshu directed the music video while the styling was done by Farzana Munni.

