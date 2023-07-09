K-pop megastars BTS releases memoir 'Beyond the Story'

Splash

BSS/AFP
09 July, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 02:11 pm

Related News

K-pop megastars BTS releases memoir 'Beyond the Story'

BSS/AFP
09 July, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 02:11 pm
BTS pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
BTS pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

K-pop megastars BTS released their hotly anticipated memoir in South Korea on Sunday, marking their 10th anniversary as a group.

"Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" is the septet's first official book, and contains a chronological summary of their musical career as well as hints at their future endeavours, according to their agency BIGHIT MUSIC.

Crowds were kept away by heavy rain on Sunday morning, but some diehard fans braved the weather to gather in front of the Kyobo bookstore in Gwanghwamun, one of the biggest in Seoul.

Sri Lankan fan Lakshi told AFP that if her excitement were measured on a "one to 10 scale, then it is about a million".

Aqilah, a fan from Malaysia, gushed: "I came here since 9 am and I finally got this book!"

The book, which is also being released in the United States, shot to the top of the Amazon and Barnes and Noble bestseller lists in May on the strength of its pre-orders.

It was co-written by South Korean journalist Kang Myeong-seok and members of the band, according to its US publisher Flatiron Books.

The release date of the memoir, July 9, is a nod to a significant date in the septet's history: it is the day the megastars' loyal international fan base, known as ARMY, first came into being 10 years ago.

"(BTS) Thank you for saving me when I needed it," said Audrey, another fan from Malaysia who scheduled a holiday in Seoul to coincide with the memoir's release.

"I wish I could say more, but I am going to cry now," she added.

Over the course of its decade in the limelight, BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums and dominating charts around the world while raking in billions for South Korea's economy.

The band is currently on a "hiatus", with members pursuing solo projects while two of the group complete South Korea's mandatory military service.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military and, after a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, enlisted last year.

His bandmate J-Hope started his mandatory service in April, South Korean media reported at the time.

Before the hiatus, BTS bagged six No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 and all seven members of the boyband have reached the top songs chart with solo tracks, Billboard said.

BTS / K-Pop band / BTS book

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

1h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

6h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

1h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

18h | TBS Stories
US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

US includes Cluster Bomb in weapons package

19h | TBS World
How to fight with fatigue?

How to fight with fatigue?

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

5
5 foods that fight high cholesterol
Health

5 foods that fight high cholesterol

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020