Jungkook announces the release of his solo single 'Seven'

BTS agency BigHit Music made the announcement about the release of Jungkook's solo song "Seven" on Thursday night through an official statement.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are pleased to inform you about the release of "Seven," the solo digital single by BTS member Jung Kook. Seven is an invigorating "summer song" that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm. We hope that Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level," the statement read.

"As Jung Kook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come," the agency added.

The further also announced the release date which will be on 14 July at 1pm.