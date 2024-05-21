BTS faces investigation for alleged chart manipulation by Korea's ministry of culture: Report

Splash

Hindustan Times
21 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 03:20 pm

BTS faces investigation for alleged chart manipulation by Korea's ministry of culture: Report

HYBE faces a probe by KOCCA over allegations of BTS' chart manipulation, despite consistent denials. K-netizens express skepticism.

Hindustan Times
21 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 03:20 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The legal conflict at HYBE continues to intensify as the dispute over subsidiary authority and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin escalates.

KOCCA has announced an investigation into allegations of BTS' chart manipulation, known as 'sajaegi'. On May 21, reports emerged that the Korean Creative Content Agency, under the Ministry of Culture, had confirmed receipt of an official complaint regarding the iconic K-pop band BTS and the accusations of chart manipulation.

BTS, the K-pop boy band comprising seven members Jimin, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, Taehyung, and J-Hope, remains embroiled in allegations of chart-rigging practices dating back to 2017.

HYBE has consistently denied these claims whenever they have surfaced. Initial complaints were lodged with the Ministry of Culture but were later transferred to the KCCA, according to K-media reports.

The investigating team will soon be contacting HYBE to examine the accusations. However, the news didn't sit well with many K-netizens who consider these claims to be entirely false and view it as an attempt to undermine the group's success. Despite mixed reactions, recent updates suggest that the investigation has begun. A new inquiry into allegations of chart manipulation by BTS' label in 2017 is reportedly underway.

Additionally, the report states that KCCA is considering asking for help from courts or investigators if necessary. Sports Kyunghyang, further states, KCCA may also request information from music streaming services. After a review by a committee is completed, the outcome will be sent to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

An industry insider familiar with the case earlier said, "The term 'music chart manipulation' itself is misleading. Whether it's physical albums or digital music, this is clearly 'music chart manipulation.' Whether KOCCA and its subordinate agencies will conduct a proper investigation into music chart manipulation remains questionable, given their close ties with music streaming platforms."

