Jonas Brothers announce ‘The Album’

The American pop band Jonas Brothers have announced on Friday that their much anticipated sixth album will be released later in May of this year. The announcement was only a matter of time as the band had been teasing fans with snippets of details regarding the album ever since Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony back in January. The brothers have decided to name the upcoming record, 'The Album.' The album was originally scheduled to be released on 5 May, 2023, however, the Jonas Brothers moved the date back a week to 12 May.

The Jonas Brothers hinted that the Bee Gees were their new album's inspiration in an interview with Variety magazine that they gave after receiving their Walk of Fame star.

"They were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father," Kevin said of the band known for hits such as "Stayin' Alive" and "You Should Be Dancing." He continued, "Obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities.", the band said.

The new album comes almost four years after the Jonas Brothers announced their reunion in February 2019. During their comeback, the group released a brand-new album titled Happiness Begins and embarked on two headlining tours.