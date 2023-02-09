Jack could have survived, says Cameron as 'Titanic' re-released 25 years on

Splash

BSS/AFP
09 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 10:53 am

Related News

Jack could have survived, says Cameron as 'Titanic' re-released 25 years on

BSS/AFP
09 February, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 10:53 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

James Cameron doesn't have many regrets -- after all, he has now directed three of the four highest-grossing films of all time.

But if he could go back and remake "Titanic," the film that started his record streak 25 years ago and is being re-released in theaters Friday, there is one thing he would change.

"Based on what I know today, I would have made the raft smaller, so there's no doubt!" said Cameron.

Such is the film's enduring popularity, even a quarter of a century later debates and theories continue to swirl around the fate of Leonardo DiCaprio's lead character.

Fans insist Jack could have survived the icy Atlantic waters after the ocean liner sank, if only he had shared an improvised raft with Kate Winslet's Rose.

Instead, Jack gallantly gave Rose an entire wooden door to float on, condemning himself to a freezing death but ensuring she survived.

It is just one example of how the story of the Titanic "never seems to end for people," Cameron told a press conference held for the anniversary re-release.

"There have been much greater tragedies since the Titanic -- I mean, World War One, tens of millions of people died. World War Two..."
"But the Titanic has this kind of enduring, almost mythic, novelistic quality. And it has to do with, I think, love and sacrifice and mortality.

"The men who stepped back from the lifeboats so that the women and the children could survive."

'Final verdict'

Cameron put Jack's individual sacrifice to the test in a new National Geographic documentary, running experiments featuring two stunt performers and an exact replica of the film's door in a cold water tank.

In "Titanic: 25 Years Later with James Cameron," the stunt actors were fitted with internal thermometers to chart how quickly their bodies plunged toward hypothermia.

While the first test confirmed Jack would have died if he had acted according to the film's plot, a second found the pair could have both balanced on the door and kept their upper bodies out of the water.
 
"He got into a place where if we projected that out, he just might have made it until the lifeboat got there," admitted Cameron.

"Final verdict? Jack might have lived. But there's a lot of variables."

Epic love story

"Titanic" was first released in December 1997, and held the number one box office spot for 15 consecutive weekends.

While today most films earn their biggest profits on opening weekend, "Titanic" peaked on its eighth weekend -- Valentine's Day.

The epic love story is now being re-released ahead of this year's Valentine's Day weekend, where it will hope to add to its $2.2 billion total haul.

"I'll grant you $100 million of our box office (was) for Leonardo DiCaprio's appeal to 14-year-old," girls, joked Cameron.

"Titanic" is currently behind only "Avengers: Endgame" and Cameron's "Avatar," but is expected to soon be surpassed by "Avatar: The Way of Water" -- again, by Cameron -- which has made $2.18 billion and is still drawing crowds.

Collectively, Cameron's three monster hits have collected $7.25 billion -- roughly the entire annual GDP of Bermuda.

Besides making him an extraordinarily wealthy man, the three-hour-long "Titanic" has left another important if divisive legacy.

"Historically before 'Titanic,' the wisdom -- which proved not to be true -- was that a long movie can't make money," said Cameron.
The first "Avatar" ran for 162 minutes and again "people said they wanted more," he said.

"We took that to heart and we made a three-hour-and-12-minute movie for the new 'Avatar.'

"And it's doing very well."

James Cameron / Titanic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey Custom Builds: Building custom bicycles in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

36m | Wheels
Subhash Chandra Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

No conflicts, no frills: How ABC Ltd remained united for 3 generations and expanded its businesses

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Planning to study abroad? Explore these four underrated scholarships

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

Now | TBS SPORTS
Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

Turkaslan's fate is the contrast of Atsu's

6m | TBS SPORTS
Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

Ethnic Minority Folk stories at Dhaka Art Summit

6m | TBS Stories
Pakistani film 'Joyland' may release in India

Pakistani film 'Joyland' may release in India

11m | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times