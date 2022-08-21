J Lo and Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

Splash

21 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:42 pm

Related News

J Lo and Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding

The pair -- he is 50 and she is 53 -- first met on the set of the widely panned movie "Gigli" in 2002

21 August, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 12:42 pm
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Photo: Shutterstock via ET Canada
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Photo: Shutterstock via ET Canada

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday -- for the second time in just over a month --in a lavish ceremony at the "Good Will Hunting" star's estate, US media reported.

The A-list lovebirds already wed in Las Vegas in mid-July, but made itofficial again, this time in front of friends and family at Affleck's 87-acre (35-hectare) waterfront compound in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

Among the Hollywood types in attendance at the three-day affair were longtime Affleck pal Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, People magazine reported.

Guests wore all-white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, according to Fox News.

Images posted by celebrity gossip site TMZ ahead of the wedding showed dinner seating being arranged on what appeared to be a large, covered dock, with a substantial barge for pyrotechnics floating nearby.

The pair -- he is 50 and she is 53 -- first met on the set of the widely panned movie "Gigli" in 2002.

They became a media sensation as they dated but postponed their planned 2003 nuptials, then announced their relationship was over in early 2004.

"Bennifer" -- the couple's public nickname from their first highly publicized relationship -- set the internet alight last year when photos of them together again began circulating.

Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April.

Lopez posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, "On The JLo." US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.

This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck. Lopez discussed her renewed relationship with Affleck in an interview with People in February.

"It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance," she said.

Ben affleck / Jennifer Lopez

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic waste poses a serious threat to the environment as well as to the society, and overtime, its use has increased drastically. Photo: TBS

Unilever, UNDP and NCC join hands to handle the problem of plastic waste in Narayanganj 

1h | Panorama
Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

Mad'ouk: When in doubt, wear black

2h | Mode
Representational photo. Picture: Collected

Double cleansing based on skin type

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

WB is betting our regional trade can go up 93% by improving connectivity. But is infrastructure really the main problem?

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

21 August: Where are the key perpetrators now

46m | Videos
Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

Reactions to the 21 August grenade attack

56m | Videos
Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

Love for dogs and cats turns Prosenjit into a young entrepreneur

1h | Videos
When app is a source of income

When app is a source of income

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings