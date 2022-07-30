Ben Affleck back as Batman for ‘Aquaman’ sequel

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, a Warner Bros/DC sequel, Ben Affleck is prepared to don the Batsuit once more.

Jason Momoa, who plays the king of Atlantis, revealed the information yesterday on social media.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur," Momoa wrote on his Instagram, along with a photo of him and Affleck.

His most recent appearances as Bruce Wayne/Batman were in the 2016 film Suicide Squad and the 2017 superhero mashup Justice League (as well as the film's Zack Snyder director's cut).

The two-time Oscar winner will also reprise the role for 'The Flash' the following year.

No details have been revealed as of yet on how big Affleck's role will be in the next Aquaman movie, which is set to hit theaters 17 March, 2023.