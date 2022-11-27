Jennifer Lopez announces first album in eight years

Jennifer Lopez has announced an upcoming album 'This Is Me... Now' on Friday. This is the singer's first full-length project in eight years.

Heralding a new era of music for Jennifer Lopez, the album chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey she has taken over the past two decades. The album is said to touch on Lopez's difficult upbringing, her failed romances, and "the extraordinary emotional journey she has been on." The artist also said in a press release that, "these autobiographical stories informed by the album will result in other very personal projects that will be released next year…more to come on that."

