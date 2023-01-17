'It's definitely a great honour for me', Nuruzzaman Labu after his book inspired 'Faraaz'

Splash

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 07:54 pm

Related News

'It's definitely a great honour for me', Nuruzzaman Labu after his book inspired 'Faraaz'

TBS Report
17 January, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2023, 07:54 pm
Nuruzzaman Labu. Photo: Facebook
Nuruzzaman Labu. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshi Crime Journalist Nuruzzaman Labu wrote a book on the Holey Artisan attack in Bangladesh that inspired the Bollywood film 'Faraaz' slated for release on 3 February and has been a hot topic after its trailer went over the Internet.

"I am excited because I have a contribution to a Bollywood film. It is definitely a great honour for me," Labu told The Business Standard.

The author of 'Holey Artisan: A Journalistic Investigation', Nuruzzaman Labu shared some of his experiences with The Business Standard regarding his book and the film based on it:

It is about one day in 2019. Senior Journalist Morshed Ali Khan Bhai (brother) was looking for my book titled 'Holey Artisan: A journalistic investigation' published in 2017, which is based on the horrific terrorist attack on Gulshan's Holey Artisan Bakery on 1 July, 2016.

Morshed Bhai contacted me and asked for a copy of the book but it was out of stock in the market at that time. As a result, he could not get a copy of it anywhere. I didn't have an extra copy either. I collected the book from a friend and sent it to him.

After six months, Morshed Bhai called me and told me that his friend, famous Bollywood producer-director Mahesh Bhatt, had asked him for the book and that his production company Vishesh Films wants to talk to me. Morshed Bhai gave my mobile number to Vishesh Films with my consent.

After a few days, two officials of Vishesh Films in Mumbai contacted me. I had a conversation with Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt too. I had been in regular contact with producer Sahil Saigal. They translated my book into English after collecting it. They were impressed by reading the English translation of the book.

They also praised the book as it was very informative. They said that they will make a film about the terrorist attack of Holey Artisan using the information I have penned down. They informed me that they will make a script suitable for the film and proposed for a deal on it.

I took a couple of days to think about it before finalising the deal on March 2020. When I was signed, they had not decided the name of the movie. But later, I guessed that Faraaz Hossain, who was killed in Holey Artisan attack, would be the lead character of the film, although, Faraaz's heroism is not mentioned in my book.

It is not true that the terrorists wanted to release Faraaz and he was unwilling to leave his two female friends there. There are no witnesses to this incident and none of the hostages at the Holey Artisan Bakery at the time of the incident spoke of the incident. The police investigation did not find the truth of the matter either. But since it's a film and films tend to make someone the protagonist, they have presented Faraaz as a hero and I have nothing to say about this.

The film 'Faraaz' will release on 3 February. As seen in the trailer, they created a cafe set like Holey Artisan Bakery in Gulshan. They have also put Bangladesh police and army's commando operations in the movie. From the clothing of the militants to the style of attack, the whole issue was mentioned in detail in my book. They took everything from my book except for Faraaz's heroism.

They had a plan to shoot a part of the film in Bangladesh. The entire team was scheduled to come to Bangladesh for a week. I was also informed earlier. But it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I was signed with Vishesh Films. I already knew that Hansal Mehta was the director of the film. However, they later roped in Anubhav Sinha to produce the movie along with T-series. They had also talked to me about it, I told them that I have no objection. Finally, the movie is completed. I am excited because I have a contribution to a Bollywood film. It is definitely a great honour for me.

Nuruzzaman Labu / Holey Artisan Attack / Faraaz movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In a green roof soil can be placed on specific portions of the roof or the entire surface, depending on the owner’s preference, and plants and/or trees are planted onto that soil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Green roof: Why use potted plants when you can grow trees on a roof?

14h | Habitat
Photo: Courtesy

Impressed with Google Street View? Meet the company that does the job for Google 

14h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

1d | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

U-19 women cricketers set record on world stage

2h | TBS SPORTS
'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

'Faraaz' is based on the incident of Holy Artisan

4h | TBS Entertainment
Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

Why Most of the Plane Crashes Happen in Nepal?

5h | TBS World
UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

UK’s Challenger 2 Tanks ready for Ukraine

5h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

5
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

6
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades