HC to deliver verdict on Holey Artisan attack case today

The High Court (HC) is set to deliver the verdict of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack case today.

An HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman has listed the case as number one on Monday's (October 30) agenda.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin said they expect the sentences of all defendants to be upheld.

Earlier, after the hearing on 11 October, the court set 30 October as the date of delivering the verdict. The case came up for hearing in January this year.

On 27 November 2019, an Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka sentenced seven members of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh to death for their involvement in the attack on the restaurant in the capital. The court acquitted one accused.

Five militants attacked the Holey Artisan Bakery in the capital's Gulshan on 1 July 2016. The attack left twenty individuals dead; three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian. During a subsequent rescue operation, the militants were killed by army commandos.

The hostage situation resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a cafe chef, with a restaurant employee later succumbing to their injuries.

The convicts are Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi alias Abu Omar, Aslam Hossain Rash, Hadisur Rahman alias Sagor, Rakibul Hasan Rigan alias Rafiul Islam, Md Abdus Sabur Khan alias Shohel Mahfuz, Shariful Islam Khaled, and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

The convicts appealed to the High Court, challenging the tribunal's verdict.