DMP chief urges parental vigilance to curb extremist influence

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman has called for collective societal vigilance, starting with parents, to monitor activities of youngsters closely, highlighting the growing challenge of combating online militant activities.

During a floral tribute to the victims of the Holey Artisan attack in Gulshan, the DMP Commissioner addressed a journalist's query about the ongoing efforts of extremists online and the police's strategies to counteract these activities.

"Halting the online activities of militants is now a big challenge," he said, urging all sectors of society, including conscientious citizens and the media, to collaborate in curbing the spread of extremism. He emphasized the rapid and widespread dissemination of information online as a significant threat.

The DMP commissioner specifically addressed parents, underscoring the importance of monitoring their children's whereabouts, activities, companions, possessions, and online time.

"Careful attention to these aspects can significantly mitigate the risk of extremist influence," he said.

Responding to a recent intelligence report about extremist operatives infiltrating insurance companies, the commissioner assured that efforts are being made to monitor and counteract any such activities.

"We are vigilant and proactive in preventing these threats," he said.

Commissioner Rahman acknowledged that extremism is a global issue, with Bangladesh not being immune. However, he praised the efficiency and foresight of the Bangladeshi police, anti-terrorism units, and supporting organizations in handling extremism, positioning the country as a global role model.

He cited examples where proactive operations were conducted based on intelligence, successfully preventing potential attacks.

"Our intelligence and counter-terrorism units have been instrumental in maintaining peace and order," he noted.

The DMP chief highlighted the continuous efforts of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit, the Detective Branch (DB), and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in preventing the spread of extremist ideologies online. He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the Bangladesh Police and its counter-terrorism units to tackle any challenge.

"We are committed to maintaining peace and order in the country," he said.