Imagine Dragons to perform at IPL 2024 closing ceremony

Imagine Dragons is all set to perform at the Indian Premiere League 2024 final match.

Dan Reynolds announced the same on a Twitter post by Star Sports. Dan confirmed his presence at the closing ceremony of IPL Season 17 while he heaped praise on Virat Kohli.

The video clip shows highlights from IPL along with pictures of Virat from his winning moments for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In the promo Dan can be heard saying, "This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans." He further added, "Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career."

Imagine Dragons had performed at the inaugural edition of the music festival - Lollapalooza India in 2023. The global music festival was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse between January 28-29, 2023.

Cricket's 'Super Bowl' IPL 2024 commenced with a grand opening ceremony comprising performances by Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and music maestros - A R Rahman and Sonu Nigam.