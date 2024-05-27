Venkatesh Iyer - KKR's 'Clutch Chief' in knockout stages

Sports

Hindustan Times
27 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 03:47 pm

Related News

Venkatesh Iyer - KKR's 'Clutch Chief' in knockout stages

Iyer has a fine record in the IPL playoffs with KKR. In the eliminator of 2021 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru , Iyer scored 26 runs in 30 balls, helping KKR win. In the qualifier second against Delhi Capitals and the final against Chennai Super Kings , Iyer scored 55 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes and a knock of 50 in 32 balls, with five fours and three sixes. However, KKR lost to CSK in the final by 27 runs.

Hindustan Times
27 May, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 03:47 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer played a crucial role in his side's third Indian Premier League title win with an unbeaten half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

Continuing his fine show in the knockout stages of the IPL, Venkatesh in the final scored 52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes, with strike rate of 200.00 accelerating KKR's easy run chase of 114 runs and ending it within the first half of the innings itself.

Iyer has a fine record in the IPL playoffs with KKR. In the eliminator of 2021 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru , Iyer scored 26 runs in 30 balls, helping KKR win. In the qualifier second against Delhi Capitals and the final against Chennai Super Kings , Iyer scored 55 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes and a knock of 50 in 32 balls, with five fours and three sixes. However, KKR lost to CSK in the final by 27 runs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In five knockout stage matches, Iyer has scored 232 runs at an average of 77.33 and four fifties, with the best score of 55. Only CSK star Suresh Raina has scored more fifty-plus scores in the IPL knockouts stages.

Now in this IPL final, he has scored a match-winning 52* in 26 balls.

This is also Iyer's fourth-successive fifty-plus scores in IPL playoffs/knockouts, surpassing three by Lendl Simmons of Mumbai Indians .

The official handle of KKR acknowledged Venkatesh's playoff heroics, tweeting, "THE ONLY PLAYER IN #TATA IPL HISTORY TO SCORE 4 CONSECUTIVE 50s IN THE PLAYOFFS - VENKATESH IYER. ACKNOWLEDGE THE CLUTCH CHIEF!."

https://x.com/KKRiders/status/1794798840425664884

In this IPL season for KKR, Iyer scored 370 runs in 13 innings at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of over 158, with four half-centuries and best score of 70.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his ₹24.75 crore price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins and Aiden Markram touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell was the top bowler for KKR. Starc and Harshit Rana also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 runs in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand, with Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz shining for KKR.

 

Cricket

Venkatesh Iyer / IPL 2024 / Kolkata Knight Riders

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

8h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

5h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

46m | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

1h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

2h | Videos
Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

3h | Videos