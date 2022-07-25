'I used to see a grave in my dreams': Sana Khan

Sana Khan has shared her story of moving away from films and television. Despite having success in Bollywood she was suffering from bouts of depression.

The actor, who has appeared in films like Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and has also been a finalist on Bigg Boss 6, now wears a hijab and is married to Mufti Anas Sayied since 2020. She recently shared a video in which she opened up about why she changed her lifestyle and quit films.

Seen in a black burka with henna on her hands, Sana says in the video, "In my past life of course, I had everything, name, fame, money. I could do anything and everything that I wanted but one thing that was missing was – peace in my heart. I was like I have everything but why am I not happy? It was very tough and there were days of depression, there were days of Allah's message that I could see through his signs."

Talking about the year that changed her life, she said, "In 2019 I still remember, during Ramadan, I used to see a grave in my dreams. I would see a burning, blazing grave and I could see myself in the grave. I didn't see the empty grave, I saw myself. I felt this is the sign that God is giving me that if I don't change, this is what my end is. That got me a little anxiety. I still remember the changes that were happening. I would listen to all the motivational Islamic speeches and one night I remember reading something so beautiful."

"The message said that you don't want your last day to be your first day of wearing hijab. That is something that touched me so deep," she said and started to cry.

Promising to wear a hijab forever in life, Sana said, "The next morning I remember I woke up and that was my birthday. I had bought a lot of scarves before. I put the cap inside, wore the scarf and I told myself I will never remove this ever again."

Sana and husband Anas Sayied recently went on Haj together. She expressed her happiness on going on the religious trip as a changed person and said, "I am happy that now that I am changed, I would not go back and remove my abaya (hijab) and throw it away."

Sana shot to fame with her dance numbers like Billo Rani from Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and others. She has worked in films like Jai Ho, Wajah Tum Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.