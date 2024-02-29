Munshiganj teacher accused of cutting students’ hair for not wearing hijab

There have been reports of a biology teacher cutting the hair of six students for the "crime" of not wearing hijab.

The incident took place in the seventh grade classroom of Syedpur Abdur Rahman School and College in Munshiganj's Sirajdikhan upazila on Wednesday (28 February), confirmed Sirajdikhan UNO Sabbir Ahmed.

He said, "We came to know about the matter around 9pm. After hearing about the incident, we have directed the principal of the institution to take legal action against the teacher. We have directed the principal to take positive steps for the students so they can continue their studies properly."

As the teacher Runia Sarker was appointed by the Non-Government Teachers Registration and Certification Authority (NTRCA), the matter will also be reported to them, added the UNO.

Principal of the school Md Farid Ahmed said, "I heard that the teacher tried to scare the students with scissors for not wearing hijab. Maybe she also cut a little hair of the students. I can't really say for sure. The incident happened in the afternoon but I heard about it later. By then it was too late for me to reach there as the school already closed down.

"So far no student or parent has complained to me. Still we will take necessary action against the teacher."