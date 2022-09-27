Hrithik Roshan teases appearance in 'Brahmastra' sequel

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 01:33 pm

Related News

Hrithik Roshan teases appearance in 'Brahmastra' sequel

Hrithik Roshan said he has his fingers crossed after he was asked about his rumoured appearance in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

Hindustan Times
27 September, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 01:33 pm
Hrithik Roshan may appear in Brahmastra part 2. Photo: Collected
Hrithik Roshan may appear in Brahmastra part 2. Photo: Collected

Ever since Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released, fans started speculating who will be the actor playing the titular character in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Hrithik Roshan is one of the actors who is rumoured to play the role. The actor has now himself teased that he might appear in the second part of the fantasy trilogy by Ayan Mukerji.

Brahmastra Part 1 starred Ranbir Kapoor as protagonist Shiva and Alia Bhatt as his love interest Isha. Ayan had teased about Brahmastra Part 2 that it will switch between the past and the present with its focus on the antagonist Dev. Though Hrithik did not confirm that he is playing Dev, he teased that he might be involved with the project in some form.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his rumoured casting in Brahmastra as well as Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. Giving a cryptic response, the actor said, "What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next Fighter will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed."

Fighter, which will star Hrithik opposite Deepika Padukone, is billed as India's first aerial action franchise. Also featuring Anil Kapoor, the film will reunite Hrithik with War director Siddharth Anand. The actor is currently preparing for the release of his next film Vikram Vedha, which is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the action crime thriller is based on the Indian folktale Vikram aur Betaal and remake of the director duo's 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji has said he is planning to release Brahmastra Part 2 in 2025. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the first part also featured Mouni Roy, apart from extended cameos by Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and special appearances by Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia. It released in theatres on 9 September.

Hrithik Roshan / Brahmastra / Brahmastra 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

1h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

2h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

3h | Habitat
Flood-ravaged houses are the most common sight in Chanpur and all other flood affected villages, where only a small number of people received new housing materials. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Migration, child labour and starvation: How Sylhet flood victims are coping with its aftermath

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

53m | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

19h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b