How audiences rediscovered their love for Intekhab Dinar

Intekhab Dinar made his television debut in 1997 with the drama 'Ghor' written by Gazi Rakayet and directed by Salahuddin Lavlu. Bipasha Hayat co-starred alongside him.

He had also made a successful foray into feature film roles. He was in 'Chana o Muktijuddho' directed by the late Badal Rahman, 'Joyjatra', 'Iti, Tomari Dhaka', 'Brihonnola', 'Phirey Esho Behula', and 'Shapludu', all of which garnered him positive responses from movie critics. He became an established name for the first time through the popular drama series 'Bandhan'.

However, despite being lauded for his consistent performances, he fell out of favour with casting directors with time, and was being shunned for both stand-alone and serial dramas on television.

It led to him not having any real work for a period of almost four years leading up to 2021.

Dinar says his career opportunities hinged on how many views his name garnered when attached to a project. Unfortunately those views had dried up not so much because of his performances, but a lack of good content coming his way.

"At the end of the day, the story is the real hero. No one wants to admit it, but if you can relate the story properly, it is bound to resonate with audiences," he said.

Before he found his footing on OTT platforms, Dinar almost lost all faith in his chosen career path as he couldn't see a solution to not being able to "bring in the views." The advent of OTT platforms in Bangladesh however turned his luck around and levelled the playing field for him.

Dinar's performances have re-entered public discourse in the last year. Longtime peers of his in the industry were impressed by his turn in popular Chorki series, the off-beat dialogue heavy series 'Unoloukik'.

Limited series 'Karagar' debuted its first batch of episodes on OTT platform Hoichoi, wherein Dinar portrays the character of the jailer. Critical response surrounding the series has constantly lauded his ability to hold his own alongside Chanchal Chowdhury.

Even though Dinar has played a wide range of characters, the role of a jailer was new to him.

"This is a completely new role for me, we shot on location in Dhaka Central Jail which is now abandoned and devoid of prisoners. Shooting there wasn't an easy feat, but thanks to our diligent and hardworking crew we were able to make it possible. The audiences also seem to like it, the viewer response has been very endearing and positive."

As of late, no other actor has rivalled Dinar's ability to carry sequences solely on the basis of dialogue delivery. Dinar has a very good ability to enrapture audiences through his monologues and deft understanding of oration on screen, which led him to win the Channel i Digital Media Award for 2022.

Director of Karagar Syed Ahmed Shawki said regarding Dinar, "It is a pleasure for us that we can use an actor like him properly now. Dinar always portrays his role from a point of complete immersion within the character."

Much like all other domestic and local actors he got his start in stage plays. He joined the civic theatre community back in 1995. After which he participated in many Bangla stage plays such as 'Nur Al Diner Shara Jibon', 'Achalayatan', 'Mrityu Songbad', 'Galileo', 'Dewan Gazir Kissa' and 'Sankha Chil'.

With a career spanning almost 24 years, and his on-again off-again struggle with relevance, Dinar has finally cemented himself as one of the best supporting character actors in the industry. Now more and more audience members are spending money to experience stories he is part of, and as an actor, he claims this is his highest achievement.