Harry and Meghan promo: Couple shares unseen, happy images from their wedding reception

Netflix has released a new promo for the upcoming three episodes of Harry and Meghan, their latest docu-series on the lives of former British royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The first three episodes released on Thursday on the streamer and have caused quite some chaos in the UK and worldwide.

In the new promo, the couple remembers happy moments from their wedding, specially their first dance. Harry and Meghan danced to Land of 1000 Dances, a 1966 song by Wilson Pickett. "I just really wanted the music to be fun, even our first dance," said Meghan about the moment. "Spinning like a whirlwind, it was so great," she added.

Harry & Meghan reminisce about their whirlwind first dance as husband and wife.

Volume I: Now Streaming

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/EKDx3hPmuS— Netflix (@netflix) December 10, 2022

The promo then featured a montage of pictures from the wedding with Harry and Meghan dancing together on the dance floor, joined by their friends. Even singer Elton John joined them, along with Meghan and Harry's long-time friends.

In the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat, and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates, along with previously unseen footage of their son Archie.

The launch, which according to figures cited by the BBC drew 2.4 million TV viewers in Britain for the first episode on the day it was released, prompted some to criticise the couple because they have previously complained vigorously about press intrusion.

On Saturday, the couple rejected criticism of the documentary about their lives, with a statement from their spokesman saying that they had never cited privacy as a reason for stepping back from the royal family. "The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence," the statement said, according to a report by the BBC.