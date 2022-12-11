Harry and Meghan promo: Couple shares unseen, happy images from their wedding reception

Splash

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

Harry and Meghan promo: Couple shares unseen, happy images from their wedding reception

Hindustan Times
11 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2022, 02:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Netflix has released a new promo for the upcoming three episodes of Harry and Meghan, their latest docu-series on the lives of former British royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The first three episodes released on Thursday on the streamer and have caused quite some chaos in the UK and worldwide. 

In the new promo, the couple remembers happy moments from their wedding, specially their first dance. Harry and Meghan danced to Land of 1000 Dances, a 1966 song by Wilson Pickett. "I just really wanted the music to be fun, even our first dance," said Meghan about the moment. "Spinning like a whirlwind, it was so great," she added.

The promo then featured a montage of pictures from the wedding with Harry and Meghan dancing together on the dance floor, joined by their friends. Even singer Elton John joined them, along with Meghan and Harry's long-time friends.

In the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - made a series of disclosures, with Meghan recalling her first death threat, and Harry talking about wearing disguises to their dates, along with previously unseen footage of their son Archie.

The launch, which according to figures cited by the BBC drew 2.4 million TV viewers in Britain for the first episode on the day it was released, prompted some to criticise the couple because they have previously complained vigorously about press intrusion.

On Saturday, the couple rejected criticism of the documentary about their lives, with a statement from their spokesman saying that they had never cited privacy as a reason for stepping back from the royal family. "The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back. This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence," the statement said, according to a report by the BBC.

UK Royals / Prince Harry / Meghan Markle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Apex: Striding into the wedding season with class

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Beauty tips: Safe ingredients for skincare during pregnancy

1h | Mode
Of the known knowns and unknowns

Of the known knowns and unknowns

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nasir Ahmed: The last of the gun sellers

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

7 psychological facts to make your life easier

4h | TBS Career
BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally

4h | TBS Today
Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

Tiebreaker statistics of Qatar World Cup quarterfinalists

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine War in summary

Ukraine War in summary

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points