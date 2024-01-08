Golden Globe Awards 2024 complete list of winners
The two films with the most nominations are Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie; both with nine
The 81st edition of the Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California.
Kicking off the awards season in style, the Golden Globes ceremony was set to host one of the buzziest nights in Hollywood, with celebrities including Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and many more in attendance.
The two films with the most nominations are Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie; both with nine.
Film Categories
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie
Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical): Poor Things
Best Motion Picture (Animated): The Boy and the Heron
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall
Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie)
Television Categories
Best TV Series- Drama: Succession (HBO)
Best TV Series- Comedy or Musical: The Bear
Best TV Series - Limited, Anthology or TV Movie: Beef (Netflix)
Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama): Kieran Culkin, Succession
Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama): Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy): Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy): Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie): Steven Yeun — Beef
Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie): Ali Wong — Beef
Best Supporting Actor on Television: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best Supporting Actress on Television: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown