Golden Globe Awards 2024 complete list of winners

Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef pose with the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for &quot;Poor Things&quot;, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for &quot;Poor Things&quot;, at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef pose with the award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "Poor Things", and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for "Poor Things", at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. 

Kicking off the awards season in style, the Golden Globes ceremony was set to host one of the buzziest nights in Hollywood, with celebrities including Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and many more in attendance. 

The two films with the most nominations are Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie; both with nine.

Film Categories

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

Best Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical): Poor Things

Best Motion Picture (Animated): The Boy and the Heron

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. poses with the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for &quot;Oppenheimer&quot; as Cillian Murphy holds the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for &quot;Oppenheimer&quot; at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. poses with the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Oppenheimer" as Cillian Murphy holds the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer" at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. poses with the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for &quot;Oppenheimer&quot; at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert Downey Jr. poses with the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama for "Oppenheimer" at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers 

Best Original Score: Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Best Original Song: What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from Barbie)

Billie Eilish and Finneas O&#039;Connell, winners of Best Original Song - Motion Picture for &quot;What Was I Made For?&quot; from &quot;Barbie&quot;, pose at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, winners of Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie", pose at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Television Categories

Best TV Series- Drama: Succession (HBO)

Best TV Series- Comedy or Musical: The Bear

Best TV Series - Limited, Anthology or TV Movie: Beef (Netflix)

Best Actor in a TV Series (Drama): Kieran Culkin, Succession

Best Actress in a TV Series (Drama): Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy): Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Actress in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy): Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Best Actor in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie): Steven Yeun — Beef 

Best Actress in a TV Series (Limited, Anthology or TV Movie): Ali Wong — Beef

Best Supporting Actor on Television: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best Supporting Actress on Television: Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown

 

