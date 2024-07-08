Margot Robbie expecting first child with husband Ackerley: Report

Academy Award-nominated actress Margot Robbie is reportedly expecting her first child with her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley.

The news comes after photos surfaced of Robbie vacationing in Italy, sparking speculation about a baby bump. Multiple sources have since confirmed the pregnancy to People magazine.

The couple are yet to address the report. Robbie and Ackerley got married in 2016, in an intimate ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.

The couple was spotted enjoying a romantic boat ride in Lake Como, Italy, where she flaunted her baby bump in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The Barbie star was spotted vacationing in Italy Photos captured her in a white crop top that revealed a baby bump, along with a stylish oversized blazer. Black, low-rise pants completed her outfit, and she accessorized with a cream purse and gold earrings.

Her husband, Tom Ackerley, opted for a more casual look with a beige shirt and brown pants. The filmmaker was spotted taking care of his pregnant wife on a yacht as they enjoyed a scenic boat ride.

The Suicide Squad star met her now-husband Tom Ackerley in 2013 on the set of the movie Suite Française. Their connection blossomed into a two-year romance before they decided to get married.

In a 2016 Vogue interview, Robbie described their relationship as a happy surprise, playfully calling Ackerley "the best-looking guy in London." Their bond started as a friendship, and they even co-founded a production company, LuckyChap. Among the A-list films the company has produced, Barbie is one of them.