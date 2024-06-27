Baaji: A solid outing, not a swashbuckler

When it comes to reviewing or judging a Bangladeshi film or series, it's hard to determine the appropriate benchmark for the review. Most of them have generic narratives and only some stand out with unique elements. At the end of the day, most Bangladeshi content falls short of a holistic and complete delivery, always leaving something to be desired.

When it comes to 'Baaji,' before getting into the thick of things, it's important to note that the narrative explored by the series is one rarely addressed by our local creators. This alone sets director Arifur Rahman's seven-episode Eid-ul-Adha Chorki special apart.

The plot revolves around online match betting or gambling, and the dark world of match-fixing. It explored how it can end up affecting the lives of sportsmen and their families.

The series kicks off with a brief scene from a dead rubber (a match where the result is inconsequential to the contesting teams fate in the tournament) in the 'SPL 2024' T-20 tournament.

In that game, Apu, played by Partho Sheikh, inadvertently runs out the team's captain Abir, portrayed by Tahsan Khan, due to a miscommunication. However, Apu redeems himself by single-handedly winning the game with an unbeaten century, earning all the accolades.

But soon after, tensions arise between Apu and Abir, the rising star and the nation's top cricketer. The next morning, a teammate discovers Apu poisoned in his hotel room, shifting the series into a murder mystery. This is where the cleverly titled episodes, all related to cricket, come into play. Titles like 'Powerplay,' 'Caught Behind,' and 'Death Over' add a fun touch to the storyline.

The series goes deep into the themes of online betting, match-fixing, and the dark lives intertwined with these activities. It sheds light on how the youth in our country, lacking other entertainment options, often turn to online gambling, which is easily accessible with just a tap on their mobile phones. The portrayal of how one heinous act leads to another, ensnaring players and their families in a dark, inescapable world, is quite gripping.

It is important to acknowledge the commendable effort put forth in replicating sports match scenarios, especially considering the budget constraints faced by Bangladeshi producers and directors. Even Bollywood has, at times, portrayed cricket worse than Baaji.

The team genuinely attempted to incorporate camera angles that make the shots and sequences believable. The drone shots of the stadium and the inclusion of international commentator Samannoy Ghosh certainly added to the authenticity. Partho, one of the lead actors, effectively utilised his past experience in age-level and amateur cricket to enhance the cricket scenes.

The series features a strong cast, including Manoj Pramanik as Inspector Topu, Apu's elder brother, and Rafiath Rashid Mithila as Jinia, a journalist determined to uncover the truth behind Apu's death and other suspicious incidents.

Jinia's quest to expose Abir's dark side adds an extra layer of intrigue, especially given the real-life history between actors Tahsan and Mithila, adding a bit more spice to the narrative.

While Tahsan, Mithila, and Pramanik didn't deliver anything groundbreaking, they all held their own consistently. Tahsan as cricketer Abir, however, certainly didn't look the part. The way he picks his bat up, his shot-making or his stance, was more worthy of a Sunday league overweight batter, rather than the 'Shakib Al Hasan-esque' aura he was supposedly meant to portray. But his acting off the field gives him the pass marks in his OTT debut.

Bangladeshi series or films often suffer from lacklustre performances, particularly from the supporting cast. Even when the lead actors deliver solid performances, the supporting roles frequently disappoint. However, in Baaji, I was pleasantly surprised that none of the actors were underwhelming.

The standout performance came from Nazia Haque Orsha, who portrays Shefali, also known as 'Miss 45.' Her character is deeply entwined with the underworld of bookies, match-fixing, and gambling. Shefali is the go-to enforcer for the higher-ups, tasked with threatening or silencing others. Nazia's powerful and dark portrayal of Shefali is truly exceptional and the highlight of the series.

There were, however, plot holes when it came to 'Miss 45''s story. Her turning up out of the blue at her target's residence, or showing up in the hotel where Abir and Apu's team were staying, certainly lacked finesse, which made such scenes less believable.

Baaji did suffer from certain technical glitches. Even during fairly choreographed match scenes, there were some discrepancies seen on the scoreboard. There were certain action sequences that lacked conviction. One would expect that due to the presence of Tahsan, the background score and music would be top notch. However, the score during the transition of scenes lacked coherence.

All in all, Baaji may not be the pinnacle of Bangladeshi entertainment in 2024, but it is far from substandard or the worst content available online. Could it have been more engaging with a richer plot? Certainly, but there are limits to what one can ask for in our industry.