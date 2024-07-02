Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls himself 'ugliest actor' in Bollywood

02 July, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 03:50 pm

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Photo: Collected
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Photo: Collected

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered one of the best actors in the industry working today, having acted in films like The Lunchbox, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kahaani and Sacred Games. However, the actor also faced a lot of discrimination in the industry based on his looks.

In a new interview with News18, Nawazuddin shared that he considers himself to be the 'ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry' today and told why.

"I don't know why some people hate the way we look. Maybe it's because we're just that ugly. Even I feel it when I look at myself in the mirror. I question why I came into the film industry with such a bad appearance," he said. 

He said, "I'm the ugliest actor – physically – in the film industry. I have been hearing it for so long that I've started to believe it. I have no complaints about the film industry."

Nawazuddin also added that he is grateful for the opportunities that he has received for playing a variety of characters in his career.

He was last seen in Haddi, which was released on OTT platform Zee5. His most recent release is Rautu Ka Raaz, which was also released on Zee5 on June 28. Directed by Anand Surapur, the mystery drama also stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri.

