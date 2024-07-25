Senna finally gets Netflix release date

Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna's story will reach a global audience as Netflix unveils its mini-series, "Senna," later this year.

The first trailer has been released, building anticipation for the series, which has been in development since 2020.

The six-part series, set to premiere on 29 November , stars Gabriel Leone as Senna and explores the Brazilian driver's life and career, culminating in his tragic death at the San Marino Grand Prix 30 years ago.

'Senna' will highlight his major achievements, personal struggles, relationships, and his journey from Brazil to England. Leone, known for his role in the 2023 film 'Ferrari,' is joined by Pâmela Tomé as Xuxa, Senna's TV star girlfriend, and Matt Mella as rival driver Alain Prost. The cast also includes Patrick Kennedy, Gabriel Louchard, Kaya Scodelario, Alice Wegmann, and Camila Márdila.

Developed in collaboration with Senna's family, the series aims to honor the three-time F1 world champion, who secured 41 victories, 65 pole positions, and 80 podiums during his career with Lotus, McLaren, and Williams.

