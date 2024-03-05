Genealogy company reveals Taylor Swift's connection to poet Emily Dickinson

This unusual connection makes Swift and Dickinson sixth cousins

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A recent connection made by Ancestry.com revealed Pop star Taylor Swift is related to 19th-century American poet Emily Dickinson.

"Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th-century English immigrant (Swift's ninth great-grandfather and Dickinson's sixth great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)," as per an exclusive report by Ancestry.com shared with NBC's Today

Swift's ancestors apparently "remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in north-western Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line", reports The Guardian. 

The Business Standard Google News

This unusual connection makes Swift and Dickinson sixth cousins. 

Fans have long associated Swift's ninth studio album, Evermore, with Dickinson, pointing out that its release date, 10 December 2020, coincided with Dickinson's birthday. They also highlight various lyrical connections to the poet's prose.

Taylor's latest album which is set to release in April is also named 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

Dickinson, born in 1830 in Amherst, Massachusetts, is widely acclaimed as one of the most significant figures in American poetry. Living as a recluse in her family's home, she published anonymously during her lifetime. 
 

Emily Dickinson / Taylor Swift / Taylor Swift album

