Former President Barack Obama narrates Netflix series 'Our Great National Parks'

10 April, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 05:48 pm

The five-part docuseries is set to premier on 13 April

The five-part docuseries is set to premier on 13 April

10 April, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 05:48 pm
Barak Obama. Photo: Collected
Barak Obama. Photo: Collected

Netflix's ethereal five-part docu-series "Our Great National Parks," a documentary about national parks around the world, is narrated by former US president Barack Obama.

The series features eye-soothing landscapes, refreshing seascapes and stunning closeups of colourful creatures and their daring adventures.

Barack Obama, who has secured more public lands and water than any other US president, is also the show's executive producer.

"A fish that can walk. Surfing hippos that want to catch the waves. Species found nowhere else on earth," says Obama in the trailer, in his deep and optimistic voice.

"Join me in the celebration of our planet's greatest national parks and wildernesses," he added.

Shot across five continents, the docu-series explores adventure creators in a myriad of places including Kenya's Tsavo National Park and Indonesia's Gunung Leuser National Park.

It also explores the waters of Monterey Bay, California, and the eclectic terrain of Chilean Patagonia, among others.

The stellar docu-series is set to premiere on Netflix on 13 April.

