Obama says India may start 'pulling apart' if minority rights not respected

24 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 02:43 pm

Barack Obama, shown here speaking at the Glasgow climate summit in 2022, is up for his third Grammy at the 2022. Photo: BSS/AFP
Barack Obama, shown here speaking at the Glasgow climate summit in 2022, is up for his third Grammy at the 2022. Photo: BSS/AFP

The Congress on Thursday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after former US president Barack Obama, in an interview, spoke about the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities in India.

Obama told CNN in an interview that India may start "pulling apart" if the government does not protect the rights of its ethnic minorities.

Obama's statement comes even as Narendra Modi is on his first State visit to the United States. On Thursday, Modi met United States President Joe Biden at the White House.

Obama acknowledged that he also worked with Modi on climate change and other areas. But he said raising concerns about Indian democracy must also enter into diplomatic conversations.

Obama said that if a US president meets with Modi, the "protection of the Muslim minority in a majority-Hindu India" is worth mentioning.

"If I had a conversation with Modi – who I know well – part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we have seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. That would be contrary to the interests of India," Obama said in the interview.

"The president of the United States has a lot of equities," he said, adding, "And when I was president, I would deal with figures in some cases who were allies, who, you know, if you pressed me in private, do they run their governments and their political parties in ways that I would say are ideally democratic? I would have to say no," he added.

Reacting to Obama's interview, Congress spokesperson and social media head Supriya Shrinate tweeted, "There's a message Modi's friend 'Barack' has for him. Guess he's also a part of an international conspiracy against Mr Modi? At least that's what the bhakts would allege!"

US lawmakers question Joe Biden

As Biden fetes Modi, human rights advocates and some US lawmakers are questioning the Democratic president's decision to offer the high honour to the leader over alleged human rights violations.

Still, Biden subtly reflected on human rights in India at the start of an Oval Office meeting with Modi that kicked off formal talks, Associated Press reported. The president said he wanted the partnership to be "grounded on democracy, human rights, freedom and the rule of law."

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden will raise his concerns but avoid lecturing the prime minister.

The only two Muslim women members of the US Congress - Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib - along with Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, separately said they will boycott Modi's address to Congress on Thursday, citing allegations of abuse of Indian dissidents and minorities, especially Muslims.

US Senator Bernie Sanders also said Modi's "aggressive Hindu nationalism" has "left little space for India's religious minorities."

