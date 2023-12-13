Obama's 'Leave The World Behind' sparks backlash over scene seen as demonizing whites
Former President Barack Obama is facing criticism over a film he consulted on, Leave the World Behind, produced by his company, Higher Ground
Released on Netflix, the film portrays two families navigating a crisis during a nationwide blackout. Obama's involvement included providing feedback on the script to enhance its realism.
However, a specific scene in the movie has stirred controversy. The scene features a Black couple in bed with the lines, "I'm sorry asking you to remember that if the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily to anyone, especially white people." Some X users criticized this scene, with one claiming the film "demonizes" white people and another calling it "racist."
The film, based on Rumaan Alam's novel, explores societal tensions and trust issues during a crisis. While it has ignited debate, it also serves as a platform for discussions on race, trust, and societal dynamics, reflecting Obama's commitment to projects addressing significant issues.