Farhana Setu's solo Photography exhibition 'Ankur' underway at Asiatic Centre

Splash

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:13 am

Related News

Farhana Setu's solo Photography exhibition 'Ankur' underway at Asiatic Centre

The exhibition will continue until 3 December and be open for all from 3pm to 8pm daily

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 11:13 am
From Left: Iresh Zaker, Asaduzzaman Noor, Farhana Setu and Dr Rumana Dowla. Photo: Courtesy
From Left: Iresh Zaker, Asaduzzaman Noor, Farhana Setu and Dr Rumana Dowla. Photo: Courtesy

A photo exhibition titled 'Ankur', organised by Mangaldeep Foundation, was inaugurated at Asiatic Centre in the capital's Banani on Sunday.

The exhibition is being held at Asiatic Centre's Batighar Sritite Shorone Aly Zaker auditorium, featuring 30 photographs by Farhana Setu.

On this occasion, a press conference was organised at Asiatic Centre where former culture minister and cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor, Asiatic Managing Director Iresh Zaker, photographer Farhana Setu and others were present.

Farhana Setu said, "I have overcome many challenges to create these works. I want to create awareness through them."

Asaduzzaman Noor said, "Aly Zaker was not only busy with business or cultural activities. He was involved in numerous endeavours. He died of cancer. He wanted to work with cancer patients. We are trying to make his wish a reality. We will continue to conduct such activities under the management of Asiatic."

About three lakh children are affected by blood or bone marrow cancer every year in the country, out of which only 20% can recover. The exhibition has been organised to increase the sympathy of all towards the affected children and also to create awareness of the related issues.

The photographer has tried to highlight the dreams and visions of the affected children through the exhibition. The show will continue until 3 December and is open for all from 3 PM to 8 PM daily.

Art exhibition / art / Asiatic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

2h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Noya: When accessory becomes an exhibit

1h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

14h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

15h | Videos
Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'