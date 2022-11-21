Farhana Setu's solo Photography exhibition 'Ankur' underway at Asiatic Centre

A photo exhibition titled 'Ankur', organised by Mangaldeep Foundation, was inaugurated at Asiatic Centre in the capital's Banani on Sunday.

The exhibition is being held at Asiatic Centre's Batighar Sritite Shorone Aly Zaker auditorium, featuring 30 photographs by Farhana Setu.

On this occasion, a press conference was organised at Asiatic Centre where former culture minister and cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor, Asiatic Managing Director Iresh Zaker, photographer Farhana Setu and others were present.

Farhana Setu said, "I have overcome many challenges to create these works. I want to create awareness through them."

Asaduzzaman Noor said, "Aly Zaker was not only busy with business or cultural activities. He was involved in numerous endeavours. He died of cancer. He wanted to work with cancer patients. We are trying to make his wish a reality. We will continue to conduct such activities under the management of Asiatic."

About three lakh children are affected by blood or bone marrow cancer every year in the country, out of which only 20% can recover. The exhibition has been organised to increase the sympathy of all towards the affected children and also to create awareness of the related issues.

The photographer has tried to highlight the dreams and visions of the affected children through the exhibition. The show will continue until 3 December and is open for all from 3 PM to 8 PM daily.