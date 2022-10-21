Dwayne Johnson calls 'Black Adam' comic book film his passion project

Photo caption: Dwayne &#039;The Rock&#039; Johnson at Black Adam&#039;s world premiere in Times Square Photo: Reuters
Photo caption: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at Black Adam's world premiere in Times Square Photo: Reuters

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in the antihero DC Comics film 'Black Adam', and he is calling it his passion project.

"This is the one for me," Johnson told Reuters. Despite the 'Red Notice' actor starring in a string of box office hits, he felt uneasy releasing this film because it is a departure from his past roles.

He explained, "Everything I've been lucky enough to do in my career, from wrestling to film and anything and everything in between, it's all led to this. It's all led to this and this character."

The character Black Adam first appeared in a 1945 Fawcett comic book. In the 1970s, the character was acquired by DC Comics, first as a supervillain and then as a superhero.

He said, "When I saw my first "Black Adam" comic, where that superhero, that supervillain, had brown skin and he's just as powerful as Superman, I think that's a rooting anchor that maybe there'll be a few kids in other cultures around the world who will say 'Oh that's me. That Black Adam is me'."

